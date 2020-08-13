Senior Airman Mara McBride, 911th Civil Engineering Squadron engineering specialist, operates an excavator while re-grading the entrance to the 911th Airlift Wing firing range in Clinton, Pennsylvania, August 13, 2020. Airmen assigned to the 911th CES used annual tour days to complete projects that improved safety and created better visual asthetics around the base and the firing range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 13:01 Photo ID: 6309801 VIRIN: 200813-F-UJ876-1020 Resolution: 4129x2753 Size: 6.2 MB Location: CLINTON, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Excavating operation [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.