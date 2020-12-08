Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Princeton Sailor conduct service pistol qualification [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Princeton Sailor conduct service pistol qualification

    ARABIAN SEA

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200812-N-OW019-0058 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 12, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Bernard Camata, from Ada, Okla., assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), fires an M9 service pistol during a live-fire qualification course. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 11:47
    Photo ID: 6309167
    VIRIN: 200812-N-OW019-0058
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 735.84 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Hometown: ADA, OK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Princeton Sailor conduct service pistol qualification [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Princeton conducts live-fire exericse
    USS Princeton conducts live-fire exericse
    USS Princeton Sailors conduct service pistol qualification
    USS Princeton Sailor conduct service pistol qualification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CG 59
    USS Princeton (CG 59)
    9mm gun qualification

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT