USS Princeton Sailors conduct service pistol qualification

200812-N-OW019-0040 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 12, 2020) Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Carlos Melgar, from Panorama City, Calif., assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), fires an M9 service pistol during a live-fire qualification course. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

