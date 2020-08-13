Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BULGARIAN CHIEF OF DEFENCE VISITS SHAPE [Image 4 of 8]

    BULGARIAN CHIEF OF DEFENCE VISITS SHAPE

    BELGIUM

    08.13.2020

    Photo by OR-7 Pia Dunkel 

    NATO - Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe

    SHAPE, Belgium -- Bulgarian Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov visits Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) on August 13, 2020 meeting with Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Tod D. Wolters and his staff. During the routine visit, Admiral Eftimov and SACEUR General Wolters discussed Bulgaria’s involvement in Allied military missions and operations as well as Bulgaria’s continued commitment to the NATO. (NATO Photo by MSgt Pia Dunkel (GER))

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 07:27
    Photo ID: 6308510
    VIRIN: 200813-A-PD249-0066
    Resolution: 4347x2898
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BULGARIAN CHIEF OF DEFENCE VISITS SHAPE [Image 8 of 8], by OR-7 Pia Dunkel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BULGARIAN CHIEF OF DEFENCE VISITS SHAPE
    BULGARIAN CHIEF OF DEFENCE VISITS SHAPE
    BULGARIAN CHIEF OF DEFENCE VISITS SHAPE
    BULGARIAN CHIEF OF DEFENCE VISITS SHAPE
    BULGARIAN CHIEF OF DEFENCE VISITS SHAPE
    BULGARIAN CHIEF OF DEFENCE VISITS SHAPE
    BULGARIAN CHIEF OF DEFENCE VISITS SHAPE
    BULGARIAN CHIEF OF DEFENCE VISITS SHAPE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Bulgaria
    Bulgarian
    Allies
    SACEUR
    Supreme Allied Commander Europe
    Alliance
    ACO
    SHAPE
    Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe
    Chief of Defence
    OTAN
    CHOD
    Allied Command Operations
    Honour Guard
    North Atlantic Treaty Organisation
    General Tod D. Wolters
    Admiral Emil Eftimov

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT