BULGARIAN CHIEF OF DEFENCE VISITS SHAPE

SHAPE, Belgium -- Bulgarian Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov visits Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) on August 13, 2020 meeting with Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Tod D. Wolters and his staff. During the routine visit, Admiral Eftimov and SACEUR General Wolters discussed Bulgaria’s involvement in Allied military missions and operations as well as Bulgaria’s continued commitment to the NATO. (NATO Photo by MSgt Pia Dunkel (GER))

