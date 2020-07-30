EOD Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1 Conducts Maritime Insertion Course

SAN DIEGO (July 30, 2020) Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 1st Class John Bates, who is assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1, surveys a drop zone while performing jump master duties aboard a Wyoming Air National Guard 153rd Airlift Wing C-130 Hercules flying off the coast of San Diego, July 30, 2020. Bates was supporting the EOD Maritime Insertion Course, which expands Navy EOD’s advantage in countering undersea threats by enhancing their ability to access any environment to counter explosive hazards and ensure free access to U.S., allied, and partner nation forces. EODTEU-1 develops and provides realistic training to EOD, and mobile diving and salvage forces to prepare them for future operations in support of national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Garrett LaBarge/Released) 200730-N-FB291-1464

