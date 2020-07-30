Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    EOD Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1 Conducts Maritime Insertion Course [Image 4 of 5]

    EOD Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1 Conducts Maritime Insertion Course

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Garrett LaBarge 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE

    SAN DIEGO (July 30, 2020) Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 1st Class John Bates, who is assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1, surveys a drop zone while performing jump master duties aboard a Wyoming Air National Guard 153rd Airlift Wing C-130 Hercules flying off the coast of San Diego, July 30, 2020. Bates was supporting the EOD Maritime Insertion Course, which expands Navy EOD’s advantage in countering undersea threats by enhancing their ability to access any environment to counter explosive hazards and ensure free access to U.S., allied, and partner nation forces. EODTEU-1 develops and provides realistic training to EOD, and mobile diving and salvage forces to prepare them for future operations in support of national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Garrett LaBarge/Released) 200730-N-FB291-1464

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 00:17
    Photo ID: 6307855
    VIRIN: 200730-N-FB291-1464
    Resolution: 2505x1089
    Size: 918.42 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1 Conducts Maritime Insertion Course [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Garrett LaBarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EOD Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1 Conducts Maritime Insertion Course
    EOD Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1 Conducts Maritime Insertion Course
    EOD Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1 Conducts Maritime Insertion Course
    EOD Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1 Conducts Maritime Insertion Course
    EOD Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1 Conducts Maritime Insertion Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Parachute
    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    San Diego
    NECC
    Wyoming
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 11
    Navy EOD
    Hercules
    EODMU-11
    Wyoming Air National Guard
    153rd Airlift Wing
    EODTEU-1
    Free Fall
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 1
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit 1
    EODGRU-1
    MKV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT