SAN DIEGO (July 30, 2020) An airman with Wyoming Air National Guard's 153rd Airlift Wing flies to a drop zone aboard a C-130 Hercules while supporting maritime insertion training run by Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1 off the coast of San Diego, July 30, 2020. The EOD Maritime Insertion Course expands Navy EOD’s advantage in countering undersea threats by enhancing their ability to access any environment to counter explosive hazards and ensure free access to U.S., allied, and partner nation forces. EODTEU-1 develops and provides realistic training to EOD, and mobile diving and salvage forces to prepare them for future operations in support of national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Garrett LaBarge/Released) 200730-N-FB291-1163

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 00:17 Photo ID: 6307852 VIRIN: 200730-N-FB291-1163 Resolution: 4176x2784 Size: 2.14 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1 Conducts Maritime Insertion Course [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Garrett LaBarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.