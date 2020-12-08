III EOTG sustain door breaching techniques and safety standard operating procedures

U.S. Marines with Special Missions Branch, III Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG), III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) Information Group, employ an interior training strip explosive during Instructor Breaching Sustainment Training (IBST) at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 12, 2020. IBST validated course material and explosives safety standard operating procedures for the Close Quarters Tactics Course while ensuring mission readiness within III MEF Information Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kealii De Los Santos)

