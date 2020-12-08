Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III EOTG sustain door breaching techniques and safety standard operating procedures

    III EOTG sustain door breaching techniques and safety standard operating procedures

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with Special Missions Branch, III Expeditionary Operations Training Group (EOTG), III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) Information Group, employ an interior training strip explosive during Instructor Breaching Sustainment Training (IBST) at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 12, 2020. IBST validated course material and explosives safety standard operating procedures for the Close Quarters Tactics Course while ensuring mission readiness within III MEF Information Group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kealii De Los Santos)

    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    Camp Hansen
    Military
    III MEF
    EOTG
    III MIG
    Special Missions Branch
    III Expeditionary Operations Training Group
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    SMB
    Instructor Breaching Sustainment Training
    IBST

