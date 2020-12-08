Kimberly A. Flinn's award

Kimberly A. Flinn, Senior Nurse and Clinical Nurse Supervisor is congratulated during an award ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 12, 2020. Flinn was awarded the Meritorious Civilian Service award for her medical services as the Branch Health Clinic COVID-19 Team Lead from Feb. 26 to June 11, 2020 in support of the MCRD San Diego COVID-19 operational planning team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 21:07
|Photo ID:
|6307591
|VIRIN:
|200812-M-CI314-1038
|Resolution:
|4570x3047
|Size:
|6.91 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
