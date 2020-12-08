Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kimberly A. Flinn's award [Image 9 of 9]

    Kimberly A. Flinn's award

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Kimberly A. Flinn, Senior Nurse and Clinical Nurse Supervisor is congratulated during an award ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 12, 2020. Flinn was awarded the Meritorious Civilian Service award for her medical services as the Branch Health Clinic COVID-19 Team Lead from Feb. 26 to June 11, 2020 in support of the MCRD San Diego COVID-19 operational planning team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

