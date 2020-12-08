BGen Ryan P. Heritage, the Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego (MCRDSD), and the Western Recruiting Region, holds an award ceremony for Kimberly A. Flinn at MCRDSD, Aug. 12, 2020. Flinn was recognized for her medical services as the Branch Health Clinic COVID-19 Team Lead from Feb. 26 to June 11, 2020 in support of the MCRD San Diego COVID-19 operational planning team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 21:07 Photo ID: 6307590 VIRIN: 200812-M-CI314-1025 Resolution: 4880x3253 Size: 7.53 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kimberly A. Flinn's award [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.