    Alaska Army Guard MP keeps marksmanship skills sharp during TAG Match [Image 3 of 3]

    Alaska Army Guard MP keeps marksmanship skills sharp during TAG Match

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Carlos Polidura is a military police Soldier serving in the Military Police Ground Based Interceptor Security Company, participating in a course of fire Aug. 2, 2020, during the 2020 Alaska National Guard Adjutant General Match at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. TAG Match is a marksmanship competition comprising several timed pistol and rifle events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto/Released).

    Date Taken: 08.02.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 18:50
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army Guard MP keeps marksmanship skills sharp during TAG Match [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

