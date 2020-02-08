Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Carlos Polidura is a military police Soldier serving in the Military Police Ground Based Interceptor Security Company, participating in a course of fire Aug. 2, 2020, during the 2020 Alaska National Guard Adjutant General Match at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. TAG Match is a marksmanship competition comprising several timed pistol and rifle events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto/Released).
Alaska Army Guard MP keeps marksmanship skills sharp during TAG Match
