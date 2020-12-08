Alaska Army Guard MP keeps marksmanship skills sharp during TAG Match

Courtesy Photo | Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Carlos Polidura is a military police Soldier serving...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Carlos Polidura is a military police Soldier serving in the Military Police Ground Based Interceptor Security Company, participating in a course of fire Aug. 2, 2020, during the 2020 Alaska National Guard Adjutant General Match at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. TAG Match is a marksmanship competition comprising several timed pistol and rifle events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto/Released). see less | View Image Page

Dressed in his usual uniform but adding kevlar body armor and a combat helmet, Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Carlos Polidura, a military police Soldier with the Military Police Ground Based Interceptor Security Company at Fort Greely, stood out.



His stern demeanor distinguished him from the rest of the competitors with his confidence on full display. He pulled out his pistol from his drop-leg holster ready to shoot his target as part of 2020’s The Adjutant General Match marksmanship competition during the first weekend of August at Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, Alaska.



The TAG Match is an annual event hosted by the Alaska National Guard that tests the participants’ marksmanship skills under timed conditions.



Normally charged and responsible for policing the areas of responsibility of the armed forces against all criminal activity by military or civilian personnel, Polidura said events like the TAG Match are something National Guard Soldiers can benefit from.



“There are skills that Soldiers should always practice,” Polidura said. “Stuff like this helps remind people what skills — beside your job — you need to know as a Soldier.”



When range officials barked at the Soldiers to aim fire, Polidura had mere seconds to unholster his weapon from his waist, get his eyes locked on the target, and fire accurately.



“I was definitely nervous the first round,” Polidura recalled. “After you shoot the first magazine and you hear all the rounds go off, I don’t feel nervous anymore.”



Polidura noted that the TAG Match helps him with his job as a military police Soldier by keeping his skills sharp if the time ever comes to use his weapon. He said that just like his mother, who was a nurse, Polidura wants to do what he can to serve and help people anyway he can.



“I’ve been an MP for eight years.” Polidura said. “I want to do what I can do with my time in the military to help the community anyway I can.”