Combined Arms Live Fire in Poland

Polish Land Forces Maj. Gen. Dariusz Parylak (middle) speaks with Mariusz Blaszczak, Polish Minister of Defense (left) and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Brett Sylvia, 1st Calvary Division (FWD) commanding general (right) during the combined arms live fire training exercise at the Bucierz Range as part of Phase II of DEFENDER-Europe 20, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, August 11, 2020. DEFENDER-Europe 20 was designed as a deployment exercise to build strategic readiness in support of the U.S. National Defense Strategy and NATO deterrence objectives. In response to COVID-19, DEFENDER-Europe 20 was modified in size and scope. Phase I of the modified DEFENDER-Europe 20 was linked to exercise Allied Spirit, which took place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 5-19 with approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers. In phase II of the modified DEFENDER-Europe 20, a U.S.-based combined arms battalion will conduct an emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise to Europe July 14-Aug. 22.



(U.S. Army photo by Jason Johnston.)

