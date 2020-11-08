Polish Soldiers provides medical support during a combined arms live fire exercise at Bucierz Range as part of Phase II of DEFENDER-Europe 20, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, August 11, 2020. DEFENDER-Europe 20 was designed as a deployment exercise to build strategic readiness in support of the U.S. National Defense Strategy and NATO deterrence objectives. In response to COVID-19, DEFENDER-Europe 20 was modified in size and scope. Phase I of the modified DEFENDER-Europe 20 was linked to exercise Allied Spirit, which took place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 5-19 with approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers. In phase II of the modified DEFENDER-Europe 20, a U.S.-based combined arms battalion will conduct an emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise to Europe July 14-Aug. 22.



(U.S. Army photo by Jason Johnston.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 15:43 Photo ID: 6307127 VIRIN: 200811-A-RY767-0001 Resolution: 4800x7200 Size: 26.74 MB Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combined Arms Live Fire in Poland [Image 12 of 12], by Jason Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.