    Charlie and Oscar Companies complete BWT [Image 19 of 21]

    Charlie and Oscar Companies complete BWT

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Yamil Casarreal 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Charlie and Oscar Companies complete the Day Movement Course as part of Basic Warrior Training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug 12. Basic Warraior Training is a week-long evolution of field base activities that includes patrolling, land navigation, and maneuvering obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Yamil Casarreal)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 15:40
    Photo ID: 6307112
    VIRIN: 200812-M-JY586-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie and Oscar Companies complete BWT [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Yamil Casarreal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parris Island
    basic warrior training
    recruits
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    BWT
    Marine Corps Recruit Depot

