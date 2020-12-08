Recruits with Charlie and Oscar Companies complete the Day Movement Course as part of Basic Warrior Training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug 12. Basic Warraior Training is a week-long evolution of field base activities that includes patrolling, land navigation, and maneuvering obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Yamil Casarreal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 15:40 Photo ID: 6307111 VIRIN: 200812-M-JY586-1002 Resolution: 6082x4134 Size: 1.4 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie and Oscar Companies complete BWT [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Yamil Casarreal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.