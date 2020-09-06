200609-N-HB733-0001 POZZUOLI, Italy (June 9, 2020) Seabees assigned to Public Works Department aboard Naval Support Activity Naples place iron rods for a concrete foundation for a sidewalk along the Carney Park Golf Course driving range at Carney Park in June 9, 2020. The Navy Public Works Department supports and maintains facilities and infrastructure on Naval installations worldwide as part of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) overall mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 1st Class Kevin Speice/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 08:32 Photo ID: 6306363 VIRIN: 200609-N-HB733-0001 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 9.08 MB Location: IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PWD Naples Concrete Pour [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.