200609-N-HB733-0001 POZZUOLI, Italy (June 9, 2020) Seabees assigned to Public Works Department aboard Naval Support Activity Naples place iron rods for a concrete foundation for a sidewalk along the Carney Park Golf Course driving range at Carney Park in June 9, 2020. The Navy Public Works Department supports and maintains facilities and infrastructure on Naval installations worldwide as part of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) overall mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 1st Class Kevin Speice/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 08:32
|Photo ID:
|6306363
|VIRIN:
|200609-N-HB733-0001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|9.08 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PWD Naples Concrete Pour [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS
