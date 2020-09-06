Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PWD Naples Concrete Pour [Image 1 of 3]

    PWD Naples Concrete Pour

    ITALY

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Green 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

    200609-N-HB733-0018 POZZUOLI, Italy (June 9, 2020) Builder 1st Class James Sachsel, from Liberty, South Carolina, assigned to Public Works Department aboard Naval Support Activity Naples, holds the end of a concrete pump hose while communicating to the other team members about the concrete pour for a sidewalk along a driving range aboard Carney Park June 9th, 2020. The Navy Public Works Department supports and maintains facilities and infrastructure on Naval installations worldwide as part of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) overall mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 1st Class Kevin Speice/Released)

