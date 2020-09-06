PWD Naples Concrete Pour

200609-N-HB733-0018 POZZUOLI, Italy (June 9, 2020) Builder 1st Class James Sachsel, from Liberty, South Carolina, assigned to Public Works Department aboard Naval Support Activity Naples, holds the end of a concrete pump hose while communicating to the other team members about the concrete pour for a sidewalk along a driving range aboard Carney Park June 9th, 2020. The Navy Public Works Department supports and maintains facilities and infrastructure on Naval installations worldwide as part of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) overall mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Steelworker 1st Class Kevin Speice/Released)

