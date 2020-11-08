The U.S. Army’s 1st Squadron 2nd Calvary Regiment conducts gunnery training with Infantry Carrier Vehicle "Dragoon" class Strykers at Grafenwoher Training Area, Germany on August 11, 2020. Frequent gunnery training helps increase readiness and lethality for U.S. forces. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment is the only U.S. Army unit to have “Dragoon” class Strykers, which are equipped with the 30mm cannon. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos, AFN Bavaria, Germany)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.12.2020 06:38 Photo ID: 6306219 VIRIN: 200811-A-FW223-303 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 7.08 MB Location: DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Calvary Regiment Dragoons' Stryker Gunnery (11 AUG 2020) [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Stephen Dornbos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.