    2nd Calvary Regiment Dragoons' Stryker Gunnery (11 AUG 2020) [Image 8 of 8]

    2nd Calvary Regiment Dragoons' Stryker Gunnery (11 AUG 2020)

    GERMANY

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos 

    AFN Bavaria

    The U.S. Army’s 1st Squadron 2nd Calvary Regiment conducts gunnery training with Infantry Carrier Vehicle "Dragoon" class Strykers at Grafenwoher Training Area, Germany on August 11, 2020. Frequent gunnery training helps increase readiness and lethality for U.S. forces. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment is the only U.S. Army unit to have “Dragoon” class Strykers, which are equipped with the 30mm cannon. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos, AFN Bavaria, Germany)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 06:38
    Photo ID: 6306221
    VIRIN: 200811-A-FW223-390
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 7.06 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

