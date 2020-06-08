Construction site for future TSC Grafenwoehr

The photo shows the construction site for the future Training Support Center Grafenwoehr building, next to the headquarters of Training Support Activity Europe, or TSAE, at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 6, 2020. The estimated completion date is December 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

Date Taken: 08.06.2020
by Gertrud Zach