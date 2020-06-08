Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction site for future TSC Grafenwoehr

    Construction site for future TSC Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The photo shows the construction site for the future Training Support Center Grafenwoehr building, next to the headquarters of Training Support Activity Europe, or TSAE, at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 6, 2020. The estimated completion date is December 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

