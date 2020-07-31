Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wiesbaden Elementary School Construction [Image 1 of 2]

    Wiesbaden Elementary School Construction

    GERMANY

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Alfredo Barraza 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District personnel monitor the progress of construction of the Wiesbaden Elementary School at Hainerberg Housing Area in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 31, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Alfredo Barraza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 04:00
    Photo ID: 6306079
    VIRIN: 200731-A-GH914-0060
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wiesbaden Elementary School Construction [Image 2 of 2], by Alfredo Barraza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wiesbaden Elementary School Construction
    Wiesbaden Elementary School Construction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USACE
    DODEA
    EUCOM
    USAREUR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT