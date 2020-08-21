Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Progress update: New Hainerberg elementary school construction

    Wiesbaden Elementary School Construction

    Photo By Alfredo Barraza | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District personnel monitor the progress of...... read more read more

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    08.21.2020

    Story by Lisa Bishop 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    The new elementary school at Hainerberg remains on track for its opening for the 2021/22 academic year, with 70% of the project complete.

    COVID-19 restrictions did have some impact on construction. “We are working closely with our host nation and DoDEA Europe partners on the project to maintain the overall schedule,” said Chris Augsburger, chief of public affairs for the Europe district of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “This summer, we enclosed the second floor of the school and have made significant progress on the building's interior, to include the gym, cafeteria and classrooms.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 10:08
    Story ID: 376494
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Progress update: New Hainerberg elementary school construction, by Lisa Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Army Corps of Engineers
    Department of Defense Education Activity
    school construction
    DODEA
    EUCOM
    U.S. Army
    Army
    Wiesbaden
    StrongEurope
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT