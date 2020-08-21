Progress update: New Hainerberg elementary school construction

The new elementary school at Hainerberg remains on track for its opening for the 2021/22 academic year, with 70% of the project complete.



COVID-19 restrictions did have some impact on construction. “We are working closely with our host nation and DoDEA Europe partners on the project to maintain the overall schedule,” said Chris Augsburger, chief of public affairs for the Europe district of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “This summer, we enclosed the second floor of the school and have made significant progress on the building's interior, to include the gym, cafeteria and classrooms.”

