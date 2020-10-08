Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 20

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Paratroopers with 173rd Airborne Brigade observe the approach of MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, during Exercise Saber Junction at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 10, 2020. Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating allies and partner nations. This year's exercise will take place primarily at 7ATC's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Bavaria. U.S. military forces stationed in Europe routinely conduct these types of exercises with allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability and readiness.
    (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

