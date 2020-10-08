A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, takes flight while carrying U.S. Paratroopers with 173rd Airborne Brigade lifts off during Exercise Saber Junction at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 10, 2020. Saber Junction 20 is a 7th Army Training Command-conducted, U.S. Army Europe-directed annual exercise designed to assess the readiness of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint, combined environment, and to promote interoperability with participating allies and partner nations. This year's exercise will take place primarily at 7ATC's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Bavaria. U.S. military forces stationed in Europe routinely conduct these types of exercises with allied and partner nations to enhance interoperability and readiness.

(U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

