Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    374th SFS strengthens bilateral ties with Koku-Jieitai

    374th SFS strengthens bilateral ties with Koku-Jieitai

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Joshua Cordova, 374th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, demonstrates a baton technique to Koku-Jieitai (Japan Air Self-Defense Force) members during the bilateral aircraft security training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, August 7, 2020. Koku-Jieitai security personnel from across Japan took part in the bilateral training event with the 374th SFS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Airta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.12.2020 00:34
    Photo ID: 6305635
    VIRIN: 200806-F-DY012-0034
    Resolution: 6422x4286
    Size: 16.28 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374th SFS strengthens bilateral ties with Koku-Jieitai, by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces
    bilateral training
    Yokota AB
    USAF
    374th Security Forces Squadron
    JASDF
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 AW
    374th SFS
    Koku-Jieitai
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT