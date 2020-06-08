374th SFS strengthens bilateral ties with Koku-Jieitai

Staff Sgt. Joshua Cordova, 374th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, demonstrates a baton technique to Koku-Jieitai (Japan Air Self-Defense Force) members during the bilateral aircraft security training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, August 7, 2020. Koku-Jieitai security personnel from across Japan took part in the bilateral training event with the 374th SFS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Airta)

