374th SFS strengthens bilateral ties with Koku-Jieitai

Staff Sgt. Joshua Cordova, 374th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, demonstrates a baton technique to Koku-Jieitai (Japan Air Self-Defense Force) members during the bilateral aircraft security training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, August 7, 2020. Koku-Jieitai security personnel from across Japan took part in the bilateral training event with the 374th SFS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Airta)
08.06.2020
08.12.2020
|6305635
|200806-F-DY012-0034
|6422x4286
|16.28 MB
YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|2
|0
|0
