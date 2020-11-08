Spc. Brandi Bowers and Sgt. Colton Franklin, Allied Trade Specialists from the 536th Support Maintenance Company, demonstrate their quality control and assurance process for 3D-printed components to Maj. Gen. James Jarrard on Aug. 11, 2020 at Schofield Barracks, HI.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 20:34
|Photo ID:
|6305443
|VIRIN:
|200811-A-RM398-049
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Modernizes Maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Richard Lower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
