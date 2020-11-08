Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Modernizes Maintenance [Image 5 of 5]

    25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Modernizes Maintenance

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Lower 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Maj. Gen. James Jarrard uses a customized magnifying to closely examine a 3D-printed component produced by the 536th Support Maintenance Company's Allied Trade Specialists, a practice the Soldiers incorporate into their Quality Assurance process on Aug. 11, 2020 at Schofield Barracks, HI.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Modernizes Maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Richard Lower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    modernization 3Dprinting sustainment

