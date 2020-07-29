Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 2/4, 31st MEU AAV Raid [Image 3 of 4]

    BLT 2/4, 31st MEU AAV Raid

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.29.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Brandon Salas 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    1st Lt. William Montgomery, an infantry officer with Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, uses a terrain model to brief Marines on the course of action for an assault amphibious vehicle raid on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, July 29, 2020. The training exercise was conducted to practice beach raids for future ship to shore operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. The 31st MEU has implemented strict health protection measures and will continue to conduct mission essential training in support of regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Salas)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 2/4, 31st MEU AAV Raid [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Brandon Salas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

