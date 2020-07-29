BLT 2/4, 31st MEU AAV Raid

Capt. Jesse Moyles, company commander of Golf Company with Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, briefs Marines on the course of action for an assault amphibious vehicle raid on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, July 29, 2020. The training exercise was conducted to practice beach raids for future ship to shore operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. The 31st MEU has implemented strict health protection measures and will continue to conduct mission essential training in support of regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Salas)

