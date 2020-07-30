Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ORNG engineers build up the basics [Image 11 of 14]

    ORNG engineers build up the basics

    POWELL BUTTE, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Pvt. Julia Desolenni and Pfc. Stephen Ganders, Alpha Company, 741 Brigade Engineer Battalion, pull security during an obstacle breaching scenario at Biak Training Center, Powell Butte, Ore. July 30. Alpha company spent their time at Biak developing fundamental engineer tasks and basic Soldier skills, like land navigation, vehicle operation and establishing defensive positions. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden, Oregon Military Department)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 18:51
    Photo ID: 6304972
    VIRIN: 200730-A-LM216-811
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 18.95 MB
    Location: POWELL BUTTE, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ORNG engineers build up the basics [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ORNG engineers build up the basics
    ORNG engineers build up the basics
    ORNG engineers build up the basics
    ORNG engineers build up the basics
    ORNG engineers build up the basics
    ORNG engineers build up the basics
    ORNG engineers build up the basics
    ORNG engineers build up the basics
    ORNG engineers build up the basics
    ORNG engineers build up the basics
    ORNG engineers build up the basics
    ORNG engineers build up the basics
    ORNG engineers build up the basics
    ORNG engineers build up the basics

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Oregon
    Engineer
    annual training
    concertina wire
    sapper
    Oregon National Guard
    Army
    biak
    horizontal engineer
    741 BEB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT