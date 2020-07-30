ORNG engineers build up the basics

Oregon Army National Guard Pfc. Alexis Kleinschmit, Alpha Company, 741 Brigade Engineer Battalion, pulls aside concertina wire during an obstacle breaching scenario at Biak Training Center, Powell Butte, Ore. July 30. Alpha company spent their time at Biak developing fundamental engineer tasks and basic Soldier skills, like land navigation, vehicle operation and establishing defensive positions. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden, Oregon Military Department)

