Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Khmer Rouge tragedy drives QM Soldier to greater service [Image 1 of 2]

    Khmer Rouge tragedy drives QM Soldier to greater service

    ZEPHYRHILLS, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    First Lt. John Cottrell's mother Phary escaped the killing fields of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia during the late 1970s. Her journey inspired him to serve in the Army. He is assigned to Bravo Company, 266th Quartermaster Battalion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 17:14
    Photo ID: 6304664
    VIRIN: 200728-A-US054-678
    Resolution: 3088x3624
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: ZEPHYRHILLS, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Khmer Rouge tragedy drives QM Soldier to greater service [Image 2 of 2], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Khmer Rouge tragedy drives QM Soldier to greater service
    Khmer Rouge tragedy drives QM Soldier to greater service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Khmer Rouge tragedy drives QM Soldier to greater service

    TAGS

    why we serve
    Cottrell
    Khrmer rouge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT