First Lt. John Cottrell's mother Phary escaped the killing fields of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia during the late 1970s. Her journey inspired him to serve in the Army. He is assigned to Bravo Company, 266th Quartermaster Battalion.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2020 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 17:14 Photo ID: 6304664 VIRIN: 200728-A-US054-678 Resolution: 3088x3624 Size: 2.87 MB Location: ZEPHYRHILLS, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Khmer Rouge tragedy drives QM Soldier to greater service [Image 2 of 2], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.