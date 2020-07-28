First Lt. John Cottrell's mother Phary escaped the killing fields of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia during the late 1970s. Her journey inspired him to serve in the Army. He is assigned to Bravo Company, 266th Quartermaster Battalion.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2020 17:14
|Photo ID:
|6304664
|VIRIN:
|200728-A-US054-678
|Resolution:
|3088x3624
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|ZEPHYRHILLS, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Khmer Rouge tragedy drives QM Soldier to greater service [Image 2 of 2], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Khmer Rouge tragedy drives QM Soldier to greater service
LEAVE A COMMENT