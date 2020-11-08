Khmer Rouge tragedy drives QM Soldier to greater service

Phary Cottrell and her son 1st. Lt. John Cottrell. Phary Cottrell is a Khmer Rouge survivor who resettled in the United States back in 1981. She went on to earn a college degree, marry and raise three boys. She now resides in Zephyrhills, Fla.

