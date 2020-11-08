Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Khmer Rouge tragedy drives QM Soldier to greater service [Image 2 of 2]

    Khmer Rouge tragedy drives QM Soldier to greater service

    ZEPHYRHILLS, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Phary Cottrell and her son 1st. Lt. John Cottrell. Phary Cottrell is a Khmer Rouge survivor who resettled in the United States back in 1981. She went on to earn a college degree, marry and raise three boys. She now resides in Zephyrhills, Fla.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 17:14
    Photo ID: 6304696
    VIRIN: 200811-A-US058-001
    Resolution: 660x990
    Size: 147.12 KB
    Location: ZEPHYRHILLS, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Khmer Rouge tragedy drives QM Soldier to greater service [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Khmer Rouge tragedy drives QM Soldier to greater service
    Khmer Rouge tragedy drives QM Soldier to greater service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Khmer Rouge tragedy drives QM Soldier to greater service

    TAGS

    cambodia
    cottrell
    cascom
    quartermaster school
    khmer rouge
    refuee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT