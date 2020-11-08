Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Strategic Engagement Carmen Covelli-Ingwell participates in a virtual engagement strengthening DoD’s connection with major sports league at the NFL Headquarters level, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 11, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 16:48 Photo ID: 6304594 VIRIN: 200811-D-BN624-0015 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.38 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DoD Official Participates in Virtual NFL Engagement [Image 4 of 4], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.