    DoD Official Participates in Virtual NFL Engagement [Image 2 of 4]

    DoD Official Participates in Virtual NFL Engagement

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando    

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Strategic Engagement Carmen Covelli-Ingwell participates in a virtual engagement strengthening DoD’s connection with major sports league at the NFL Headquarters level, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 11, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 16:47
    Photo ID: 6304593
    VIRIN: 200811-D-BN624-0011
    Resolution: 4262x2841
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Official Participates in Virtual NFL Engagement [Image 4 of 4], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DoD Official Participates in Virtual NFL Engagement
    DoD Official Participates in Virtual NFL Engagement
    DoD Official Participates in Virtual NFL Engagement
    DoD Official Participates in Virtual NFL Engagement

    TAGS

    NFL
    football
    Pentagon
    National Football League
    DASD
    Strategic Engagement

