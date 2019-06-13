Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Finance continues mission from home

    

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2019

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. CHRISTOPHER CARRANZA 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Sarah Standish, budget technician, works on travel vouchers from home March 27, 2020 in D’Iberville Mississippi. The 403rd Wing Finance Office ensures Reserve Citizen Airmen are paid and wing funds are utilized responsibly and efficiently in support of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo Tech. Sgt. Christopher Carranza)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2019
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 15:29
    VIRIN: 200327-F-DJ064-1046
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Finance continues mission from home [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt CHRISTOPHER CARRANZA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    
    

    

    TAGS

    Finance
    Keesler AFB
    AFRC
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    telework
    403rd Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    Wing of Choice
    Reserve Ready
    COVID-19

