Barry Argento, the 403rd Wing comptroller and budget officer, takes notes while working from home March 27, 2020 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Argento leads an office of 9 civilians and 8 military traditional reservists, which services approximately 1500 Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Carranza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2020 Date Posted: 08.11.2020 15:29 Photo ID: 6304353 VIRIN: 200327-F-DJ064-1035 Resolution: 7952x4472 Size: 15.03 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Finance continues mission from home [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt CHRISTOPHER CARRANZA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.