    Finance continues mission from home

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. CHRISTOPHER CARRANZA 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Barry Argento, the 403rd Wing comptroller and budget officer, takes notes while working from home March 27, 2020 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Argento leads an office of 9 civilians and 8 military traditional reservists, which services approximately 1500 Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Carranza)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 15:29
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    This work, Finance continues mission from home [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt CHRISTOPHER CARRANZA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Finance
    Keesler AFB
    AFRC
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    telework
    403rd Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    Wing of Choice
    Reserve Ready
    COVID-19

