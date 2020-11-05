Keeping the engine clean

Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Cox ,403rd Maintenance Squadron propulsion technician, adjusts the bleed air line to prevent it from rubbing a hole, which could cause a bleed air leak and damage to the auxillary power unit before the Engine Compressor Wash on an 815th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules before the aircraft goes for inspection in the Isochronal Dock for a "C" letter inspection at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi May 11, 2020. These inspections or letter checks can range from "A" five days basic check, "B" 18 days and more in depth, to "C" 22 days which is the most intrusive inspection; but are necessary to keep the aircraft maintained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

Date Taken: 05.11.2020