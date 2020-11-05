Keeping the engine clean

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Donald Maloid, 403rd Maintenance Squadron propulsion technician, checks the water spray and mist that comes out of the engine compartment during the Engine Compressor Wash of an 815th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules to ensure the engine is clean before the aircraft goes for a "C" letter inspection in the Isochronal Dock at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi May 11, 2020. These inspections or letter checks can range from "A" five days basic check, "B" 18 days and more in depth, to "C" 22 days which is the most intrusive inspection; but are necessary to keep the aircraft maintained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

    Keeping it clean

