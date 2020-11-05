Keeping the engine clean

Master Sgt. Donald Maloid, 403rd Maintenance Squadron propulsion technician, checks the water spray and mist that comes out of the engine compartment during the Engine Compressor Wash of an 815th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules to ensure the engine is clean before the aircraft goes for a "C" letter inspection in the Isochronal Dock at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi May 11, 2020. These inspections or letter checks can range from "A" five days basic check, "B" 18 days and more in depth, to "C" 22 days which is the most intrusive inspection; but are necessary to keep the aircraft maintained. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

