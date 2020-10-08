Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Guard Soldiers conduct MORTEP certification training

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard conduct Table 5 MORTEP motor training at the All-Domain Warfighting Center, Camp Grayling, Michigan, August 10, 2020. A MORTEP certifies the Soldiers as a motor platoon to conduct live fires for maneuver units on the ground during training exercises. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker/released)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 14:03
    Photo ID: 6303986
    VIRIN: 200811-Z-LI010-001
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    This work, Michigan Guard Soldiers conduct MORTEP certification training [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

