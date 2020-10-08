Michigan Guard Soldiers conduct MORTEP certification training

Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard conduct Table 5 MORTEP motor training at the All-Domain Warfighting Center, Camp Grayling, Michigan, August 10, 2020. A MORTEP certifies the Soldiers as a motor platoon to conduct live fires for maneuver units on the ground during training exercises. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker/released)
08.10.2020
08.11.2020
|6303984
|200810-Z-LI010-028
|7360x4912
|1.43 MB
|Location:
CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|3
|0
|0
