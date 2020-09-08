Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts Amphibious Operations with Naval Beach Unit 7 LCACs [Image 3 of 9]

    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts Amphibious Operations with Naval Beach Unit 7 LCACs

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    08.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 9, 2020) Seaman Richard Cabral, from Port Richey, Fla., right, checks a padeye during a foreign object debris walk-down in the well deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) as the ship prepares to conduct amphibious operations. Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts Amphibious Operations with Naval Beach Unit 7 LCACs [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

