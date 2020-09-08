USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts Amphibious Operations with Naval Beach Unit 7 LCACs

SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 9, 2020) Sailors participate in a foreign object debris walk-down in the well deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) as the ship prepares to conduct amphibious operations. Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

