    25th Fighter Squadron [Image 5 of 8]

    25th Fighter Squadron

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Benjamin Garcia, 25th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member poses for a photo August 8, 2020 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The 25th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots and maintenance operators mobilized to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam to optimize their readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2020
    Date Posted: 08.11.2020 00:57
    Photo ID: 6303049
    VIRIN: 200810-F-PG738-1118
    Resolution: 2906x1837
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 6
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Fighter Squadron [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

