The 25th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots and maintenance operators mobilized to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam to optimize their readiness, August 6-8, 2020 at Osan AB, Republic of Korea. The 25th FS provides premier close-air support for the South Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

