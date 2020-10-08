Electronics Technician Performs Radio Maintenance

200810-N-HR150-1034 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 10, 2020) - Electronics Technician 2nd Class Yasser Ortiz, from New York, uses a multimeter to check resistance on a radio module inside a WSC-3, or "Whiskey 3" radio system aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). The Whiskey 3 is an ultra-high frequency radio terminal that provides line-of-site communications for surface and sub-surface vessels. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matt Hall)

