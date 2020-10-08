Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Electronics Technician Performs Radio Maintenance [Image 2 of 3]

    Electronics Technician Performs Radio Maintenance

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Hall 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    200810-N-HR150-1034 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 10, 2020) - Electronics Technician 2nd Class Yasser Ortiz, from New York, checks the fastenings of a radio module inside a WSC-3, or "Whiskey 3" radio system aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). The Whiskey 3 is an ultra-high frequency radio terminal that provides line-of-site communications for surface and sub-surface vessels. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matt Hall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.10.2020 22:49
    Photo ID: 6302996
    VIRIN: 200810-N-HR150-1034
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Electronics Technician Performs Radio Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by SN Matthew Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Electronics Technician Performs Radio Maintenance
    Electronics Technician Performs Radio Maintenance
    Electronics Technician Performs Radio Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Radio
    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    Electronics Technician
    U.S. Navy
    ET
    WSC-3
    Whiskey 3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT